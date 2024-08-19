As the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games approach, Africa braces itself for a glorious medal-winning campaign.

According to Samson Deen, president of the African Paralympic Committee, Nigeria is among the top African countries that have consistently performed well in the Paralympics.

“To improve on our gold medals, we need countries like Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Mali to emulate Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco’s success in Tokyo,” Mr Deen said in an interview with Sportsboom.

Last outing

Nigeria’s success in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, where the country earned 10 medals, four of which were gold, is a testament to the country’s potential in para-sports.

Already, 24 athletes drawn from four sports have been selected to represent Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games from 28 August to 8 September.

The sports Nigeria will be featuring include Para Athletics, Para-Badminton, Para Powerlifting and Para Table Tennis.

A breakdown shows that Athletics has 5, Badminton 2, Powerlifting 9 and Table Tennis 8.

Mr Deen is confident that Africa can produce more world champions with the right motivation and character.

Olympics inspiration

The Nigerian Women’s Basketball Team has already made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, showcasing their talent uniquely.

This achievement is a precursor to the Paralympic Games, which Nigeria is expected to have a substantial impact.

Mr Deen’s leadership has also seen the African Paralympic Committee engage in initiatives to drive progress and inclusivity in African para-sports.

Notably, Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady, has been named the grand patron, demonstrating the committee’s commitment to transcending boundaries and promoting para-sports in Africa.

“Governments supporting Para-Sports initiatives are building a nation. We encourage First Ladies to patronise member associations,” Deen said, highlighting the importance of government support and inclusivity.

With 205 African para-athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, Mr Deen is optimistic that Africa will return with many medals.

“We are witnesses to how Tebogo, Joshua Cheptegei, and others have admirably carried on the African legacy in the ongoing competition,” he said. “Undoubtedly, the African para-sports world eagerly awaits its turn.”

As the African Paralympic Committee prepares for the Games, the continent is poised to significantly impact Paris.

