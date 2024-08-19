On Sunday, David Inalegwu lifted the winner’s 16th IBB Junior Open Golf Championship trophy at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day championship teed off Friday at the IBB International Golf and Country Club (IBBIGCC), Abuja.

Over 146 young golfers from all over Nigeria participated in the tournament held at IBBIGCC, which the IBB Lady Golf Section arranged under the leadership of Dame Julie Donli.

Inalegwu, who grossed 223, led over three days, shooting 74, 71, and 78, respectively, over 54 holes to clinch the championship title.

It was a case of third-time luck for the 18-year-old, who had finished fourth and as a runner-up in the 14th and 15th editions of the championship.

”It’s quite amazing that I won the tournament after finishing as the runner-up last year. It’s been quite a tough but exciting journey for me, as I also finished fourth in 2022.

”So, it was a learning curve for me as I kept improving with each edition of the championship en route to this victory.

”It was not an easy task leading for three days, but I am happy that I emerged as the overall winner,” Inalegwu said.

Also, David James grossed 231 to win the boys 15–18 category at the expense of Nandom Danjuma of Plateau Golf Academy and Robert Festus.

Destiny Oyero of the Ikeja Golf Club carded 242 to claim the boys 11–14 age category, beating Unah Ogoh of Otukpo Golf Academy (245) and Matthew Ayi (242).

Deborah Dung of Plateau Golf Academy grossed $277 to win the girls 15–18 category. At the same time, Blessing Adah and Beatrice Onoja ensured that Otukpo Golf Academy swept the second and third prizes in the category.

In the girls 11–14 age category, Josephine Benjamin of IBB International Golf and Country Club emerged as the winner after posting a total gross score of 225.

Omowonuola Olarenwaju (294) and Jennifer Akatu (313) finished as runner-up and second runner-up, respectively, in the category.

Wilson Izang (122), Abraham Dung (129), and Chinkinan Walshak (131) ensured that Plateau Golf Academy swept the stakes in the boys 7–10 age category.

Similarly, Damaris Danladi (150), Funmilayo Oyero (160), and Ochanya Omakwu (162) emerged as winners, runners-up, and second runner-up, respectively, in the girl’s category.

The Lady Captain, Donli, said the event, with the theme of consolidating the future of golf in Nigeria, was a tremendous success despite all the challenges.

She also expressed gratitude to the families of the children who participated in the championship and everyone who contributed to its success.

”We understand perfectly how harsh the economy has been on us, and so we appreciate all of you and your families who sacrificed to ensure you participated in the championship.

”The stress of registering for the tournament, getting you here and taking you back, and other considerations that must have gone into the decision to have you play,” she said.

The captain of the IBBIGCC, Ibrahim Babayo, commended the IBB Ladies Golf Section (LGS) and said it was a very successful championship.

NAN also reports that a minute’s silence was observed for the two young golfers from Ekiti who lost their lives and others who sustained injuries on their way to Abuja for the tournament.

On Wednesday, the contingent was involved in a ghastly motor accident around Kabba, Kogi.

NAN

