Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said the collaboration with the Dambe Warriors League (DWL) will promote Nigeria’s traditional martial art sport known as Dambe and give it international exposure.

The minister made this known when the co-founders and executives of Dambe Warriors League paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja on Thursday.

Ms Musawa expressed delight with the organisers responsible for promoting the ancient martial art of Dambe, acknowledging their immense potential.

“The Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy is thrilled to collaborate with Dambe Warriors League. By partnering with this brand, we aim to engage our vibrant youth population and empower them with a sense of purpose. This collaboration will be instrumental in reviving our rich cultural heritage, creating job opportunities, building capacity, and fostering positive influence.

“The results of what we are going to accomplish together will surely bring traditional Nigerian art and culture to millions within our borders and across the globe. We have an amazing opportunity to expand this sport and provide life-changing opportunities to thousands of Nigerians living in cities across the country while also increasing attention to a wider domestic and global audience. This collaboration is in complete alignment with the Ministry’s core values and philosophies,” Ms Musawa stated.

Groundbreaking collaboration

Mario Wanny, a Managing Partner of Dambe Warriors League, described the collaboration as groundbreaking adding that the significant milestone marked a crucial moment for the traditional sport.

“This significant milestone marks a crucial moment for the sport of Dambe and the league, as the organization strives to expand its reach both domestically and internationally. The endorsement comes just ahead of the SuperFight 03, scheduled to take place at the Abuja Velodrome on September 15th, 2024.”

Chidi Aninya and Anthony Okeleke, co-founders and executives of DWL, also shared their excitement: “The endorsement of the ministry is a dream come true. We are thrilled to announce this initial step and are incredibly excited about what the future holds.”

With the ministry’s support, DWL gains access to a robust network of traditional African sports enthusiasts, offering potential sponsors and opportunities to grow its brand reach. The partnership will also bring Dambe events to each Nigerian state, showcasing a thousand years of Nigerian heritage to young men and women across the country.

Tickets for SuperFight 03 at the Abuja Velodrome will go on sale on 26 August.

