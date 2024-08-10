For the eighth time in Olympic history, Nigeria’s athletes will return home empty-handed, as Team Nigeria concluded its Paris 2024 Olympic campaign without a single medal on Saturday.
A total of 88 athletes featured across 12 sports for Nigeria at the Paris Olympic Games.
Hannah Reuben, Nigeria’s last hope, on Saturday lost her second-round women’s freestyle wrestling match 5-2 to Mongolia’s Davaanasan Amar Enkh, sealing the country’s worst Olympic outing since London 2012.
|
Despite the lack of medals, there are positives to build upon as the countdown to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games begins.
Nigeria showed improvement in athletics, with six finalists, up from four in Tokyo 2020 and two in Rio 2016.
Favour Ofili, who was inexplicably excluded from the 100m event, made history as the first Nigerian woman to reach the 200m final since Mary Onyali achieved the feat at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.\
Also, the 18-year old Samuel Ogazi became the first Nigerian man to reach the 400m final since Innocent Egbunike’s 1988 feat at the Seoul Olympics.
The Long Jump Trio of Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Prestina Ochonogor also made history as the first time three Nigerians reached the final in one event.
Additionally, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi finished sixth in the Shot Put event final, a notable achievement.
These achievements and a handful of others offer a glimmer of hope for Nigeria’s Olympic future as the country will try to build on them and break its medal drought in Los Angeles in 2028.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999