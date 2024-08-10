Ahead of the kick-off of the highly anticipated Premier League season, the Community Shield, featuring Manchester United and Manchester City, will take place on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

However, both teams are “undercooked” going into Saturday’s Wembley showdown, particularly Manchester United, who have been plagued by injuries during their pre-season tour in the United States.

Injury woes

Manchester United’s official website reported that new signing Leny Yoro suffered a foot injury during a friendly against Arsenal in Los Angeles, requiring surgery and delaying his competitive debut by around three months.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund and Tyrell Malacia are also sidelined with others on the injury list.

In contrast, Manchester City have a relatively clean bill of health, except for Rodri and Ederson, who are potential doubts.

Most players who participated in international duties during the office season may not start or be excused.

This will be the eighth time the Community Shield features a repeat of the previous season’s FA Cup final.

History

Historically, the FA Cup winner has won the shield seven times in the last eight occasions.

Manchester United have won the Community Shield a record 21 times, including shared victories, and are seeking their fifth consecutive win.

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Manchester United in the Community Shield favours United, with two previous wins.

However, City won both Premier League contests last season. The FA Cup final in May saw United emerge victorious, securing the trophy with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Mainoo.

Will Manchester United continue their Community Shield dominance, or can Manchester City break their curse and claim the trophy?

The stage is set for an exciting encounter at Wembley.

