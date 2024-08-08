Despite having three athletes in the final of the Women’s Long Jump event on Thursday, Team Nigeria finished empty-handed with no medal to show for their valiant effort.
There were high hopes that Nigeria’s long wait for her first medal in Paris would end on Thursday, but that was not to be.
With a best jump of 6.70m, Nigeria’s top finisher in the Long Jump final was Ese Brume, who finished in fifth position.
Brume, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was expected to either repeat or better her performance in Paris, but unfortunately, that never happened.
As a result, Team Nigeria remains without a medal after Day 13 of action.
Ruth Usoro and Prestina Ochonogor finished in the 10th and 12th spots, respectively, with jumps of 6.58m and 6.24m.
America’s Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in the women’s long jump final at Stade de France with her best jump of 7.10m.
Thursday was a heartbreaking day for Team Nigeria at the Olympic Games, with Odunayo suffering a shock defeat in her quarterfinal wrestling bout and the 4x100m men’s and women’s relay teams failing to advance to Friday’s final.
Nigeria’s Folashade Rafiatu Lawal missed out on a medal in the women’s 59kg weightlifting event, finishing fifth with a total lift of 230kg in the snatch and clean & jerk.
Lawal came close to finishing on the podium, missing out on third place by 5kg overall.
Action will resume on Friday, with Tobi Amusan leading the way with her participation in the 100m hurdles event semi final.
