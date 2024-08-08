Nigerian basketball promoter Igoche Mark has praised the senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their tenacity and fighting spirit despite their quarterfinal loss to the USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The African champions made a valiant effort against the Olympic champions, ultimately falling 88-74 at the Accor Arena.

Although the Americans dominated three of the four quarters, D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 26-12, showcasing their resilience and determination.

Mark was impressed by the team’s refusal to give up, saying, “They fought to the last whistle. I like their hustling spirit, never giving up till the end. I am truly impressed and urge them to keep up the fighting spirit.”

He also highlighted the team’s achievements at the Olympics, noting that they had beaten two top-six-ranked teams, Australia and Canada, earlier in the tournament.

“D’Tigress and coach Wakama will be proud of their feat at the Olympics… I strongly believe one day they will be world champions.”

Mark’s words of encouragement come as a boost to the team, who have shown significant improvement and potential on the global stage.

Their fighting spirit and determination have earned them recognition and admiration, and they will undoubtedly return home as heroes.

As the team looks to the future, Mark’s belief in their potential to become world champions will serve as a motivation to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence.

