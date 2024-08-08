Nigerian basketball promoter Igoche Mark has praised the senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for their tenacity and fighting spirit despite their quarterfinal loss to the USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The African champions made a valiant effort against the Olympic champions, ultimately falling 88-74 at the Accor Arena.
Although the Americans dominated three of the four quarters, D’Tigress won the fourth quarter 26-12, showcasing their resilience and determination.
Mark was impressed by the team’s refusal to give up, saying, “They fought to the last whistle. I like their hustling spirit, never giving up till the end. I am truly impressed and urge them to keep up the fighting spirit.”
|
He also highlighted the team’s achievements at the Olympics, noting that they had beaten two top-six-ranked teams, Australia and Canada, earlier in the tournament.
“D’Tigress and coach Wakama will be proud of their feat at the Olympics… I strongly believe one day they will be world champions.”
Mark’s words of encouragement come as a boost to the team, who have shown significant improvement and potential on the global stage.
Their fighting spirit and determination have earned them recognition and admiration, and they will undoubtedly return home as heroes.
As the team looks to the future, Mark’s belief in their potential to become world champions will serve as a motivation to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999