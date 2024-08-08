The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, saw their remarkable run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games come to an end on Wednesday, as they lost 88-74 to the United States in the quarterfinals.

Despite a valiant effort in the final quarter, Coach Rena Wakama’s team was unable to overcome the deficit, having lost the first three quarters.

A’ja Wilson scored the first basket, but Promise Amukamara‘s drive into the paint tied the game at 2-2.

However, the Americans quickly asserted their dominance, securing a 10-4 lead.

Although D’Tigress reduced the deficit to 13-8, the USA finished the first quarter strong, taking it 26-17.

In the second quarter, D’Tigress attempted to keep pace, cutting the lead to 31-25. However, the Americans won the quarter 26-16, stretching their lead to 50-31 at halftime.

The third quarter saw the Nigerians struggle, being outpowered 24-15 by the Americans. But in a thrilling final quarter, D’Tigress staged a comeback, outscoring the USA 26-12.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Unfortunately, it was too little, too late, as the Americans held on for an 88-74 victory.

The United States, seeking an unprecedented 10th gold medal, proved too strong for the Nigerian team.

With nine previous gold medals, the Americans are now one step closer to achieving this remarkable feat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

