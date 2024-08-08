The Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, saw their remarkable run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games come to an end on Wednesday, as they lost 88-74 to the United States in the quarterfinals.
Despite a valiant effort in the final quarter, Coach Rena Wakama’s team was unable to overcome the deficit, having lost the first three quarters.
A’ja Wilson scored the first basket, but Promise Amukamara‘s drive into the paint tied the game at 2-2.
However, the Americans quickly asserted their dominance, securing a 10-4 lead.
|
Although D’Tigress reduced the deficit to 13-8, the USA finished the first quarter strong, taking it 26-17.
In the second quarter, D’Tigress attempted to keep pace, cutting the lead to 31-25. However, the Americans won the quarter 26-16, stretching their lead to 50-31 at halftime.
The third quarter saw the Nigerians struggle, being outpowered 24-15 by the Americans. But in a thrilling final quarter, D’Tigress staged a comeback, outscoring the USA 26-12.
Unfortunately, it was too little, too late, as the Americans held on for an 88-74 victory.
The United States, seeking an unprecedented 10th gold medal, proved too strong for the Nigerian team.
With nine previous gold medals, the Americans are now one step closer to achieving this remarkable feat.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999