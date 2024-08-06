Blessing Oborududu was denied the bronze medal on Tuesday evening, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Nonoka Ozaki at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.
The 2020 Olympic Games silver medallist lost both rounds to the 21-year-old Japanese wrestler.
The 35-year-old Nigerian hoped to add a bronze to the silver she won at the Tokyo Games in 2021, but the Japanese competitor claimed victory by points.
