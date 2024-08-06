The Nigerian trio of Ese Brume, Ruth Usoro and Prestina Oluchi Ochonogor have all qualified for the women’s Long Jump event’s final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

While Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Brume secured an automatic spot with her last leap of 6.76m, Usoro’s impressive 6.68m and Ochonogor’s 6.65m jumps were also good to earn the Nigerian ladies a place among the final 12 jumpers.

Brume, the Nigerian, African, and Commonwealth long jump queen, aims to become the first Nigerian track and field athlete to win two individual medals.

Brume has won medals in virtually all the competitions she has represented Nigeria and would hope to continue in that light at the Paris Olympics.

Debutants Usoro and Ochonogor will also want to give it their best shot in the Long Jump event final billed for the Stade de France.

The Women’s Long Jump event is one of the few where Nigeria has won all the colours of medals at the Olympics.

Chioma Ajunwa won a historic gold at the Atlanta 1996 Games before Blessing Okagbare followed up with a silver medal at the Bejing 2008 Games.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Brume, who is challenging for another medal in Paris, completed the cycle with a bronze at the Tokyo Games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

