The Dambe Warriors League Season 3 finale captivated a packed audience of over 5,000 fans, influencers, media executives, and government officials at the Alabarago Ojo in Lagos at the weekend.
Despite the country’s focus on politics and protests, many fans trooped out to catch a glimpse of the action
The event was also broadcast live on AIT, Facebook Live, and YouTube, reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers nationwide.
Winners and Losers
The Lightweight division’s main event saw Yar Mage defeat Chindo 87-84, while newcomer Nassarawa triumphed over Kurna 88-85, and Kudawa beat Zayyanu via TKO.
Yar Mage will face Nassarawa at SuperFight 03 in Abuja, with Kurma and Zayyanu relegated from the League.
In the Middleweight division, Shaaban edged Zazu 114-112, Messi defeated Ramadan via TKO, and Dan NIGERIA beat Yasanda.
Shaaban and Messi will clash in the Middleweight SuperFight championship match, while DAN NIGERIA and Yasanda are relegated.
The Heavyweight division’s thrilling finale saw Yansanda dominate Tarasa 89-81, DOGO MAITAKWASARA defeated Dutse 86-84, and Ali Kanin Bello edged Dan Yellow 87-86.
Ali Kanin Bello will face Yansanda at SuperFight 03, with Dutse and Dan Yellow relegated.
Great Production
Sunday’s event in Lagios showcased improved production, fan experience, and safety protocols, setting the stage for the highly anticipated SuperFight 03 at the Velodrome in Abuja in mid-September.
The Dambe Warriors League is proudly partnering with esteemed companies, including MTN, Bet9ja, AIICO and others, who support Nigerian culture and traditions.
