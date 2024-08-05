On Sunday, the internet buzzed as Nigerians glowed with pride and disbelief in almost equal measures as Nigeria’s D’Tigress made history.

Despite their underdog status and being the lowest-ranked team in the women’s basketball event, the team, led by Rena Wakama, exhibited remarkable grit and determination to achieve the unthinkable.

They secured their place in the Olympic quarterfinals, becoming the first-ever African team, male or female, to achieve this feat. They defied the odds by defeating world number three, Australia and world number five, Canada, to earn a spot among the elite eight from Group B.

While the D’Tigress’ achievement is recent, it is just one of many milestones Nigeria has achieved at the Olympic Games. Here are five other historic firsts recorded by Nigeria ahead of other African countries:

1. The first African Team to win the gold medal in football (1996)

Nigeria’s U-23 football team, led by coach Jo Bonfrere, made history by winning Africa’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in football at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Known as the “Dream Team,” they dazzled the world with their skills and determination.

After a thrilling semi-final win over Brazil, courtesy of captain Kanu Nwankwo’s golden goal, the team defeated Argentina 3-2 in the final with a late goal from Emmanuel Amuneke. Although Cameroon has also won gold, no other African country has achieved Nigeria’s distinction of winning gold, silver, and bronze in the men’s football event.

2. Chioma Ajunwa’s historic long jump gold medal (1996)

At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Chioma Ajunwa became the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the long jump. Her leap of 7.12 meters remains one of Nigeria’s greatest Olympic moments.

This African record stood for 25 years until Ese Brume broke it with a jump of 7.17 meters in 2021. Will Brume follow in Ajunwa’s footsteps and win gold in Paris?

3. Aruna Quadri: First African men’s singles quarterfinalist

Quadri became a table tennis legend by being the first African to reach the men’s singles event quarterfinals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

He defeated German opponent Boll Timo 4-2 in a thrilling match. Although Quadri was eliminated in the first round in Paris, his historic achievement remains unsurpassed, even though Egyptian Omar Assar has since reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

4. 4x100m Men’s relay silver medal (1992)

At the Barcelona 1992 Games, Nigeria’s men’s 4x100m relay team won a silver medal, setting an African record of 37.98 seconds.

The team included Oluyemi Kayode (RIP), Chidi Imoh, Olapade Adeniken, and Davidson Ezinwa. No other African relay team has matched Nigeria’s silver medal-winning performance at the Olympics.

5. 4x100m Women’s relay silver medal (2008)

The Nigerian women’s 4x100m relay team of Franca Idoko, Gloria Kemasuode, Halimat Ismaila, and Oludamola Osayomi won a historic silver medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. This came after the disqualification of the Russian team because of Yulia Chermoshanskaya’s doping.

No other African country has won a silver medal in the women’s 4x100m relay at the Olympics.

These accomplishments highlight Nigeria’s consistent excellence and pioneering spirit in the Olympic arena, paving the way for other African nations to follow.

As the Games continue, people eagerly await Team Nigeria’s subsequent remarkable achievements.

