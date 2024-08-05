American sprinter Noah Lyles on Sunday night claimed the title of current world’s fastest man, winning the 100m gold at the Paris Olympics with a time of 9.79 seconds.

Lyles’ dramatic victory secured via a dramatic photo finish marked the first time an American has won the men’s 100m Olympic gold since Justin Gatlin in 2004.

The electrifying race saw Lyles edge out Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who also clocked 9.79 seconds, while Fred Kerley of the United States secured bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds.

The packed crowd at Stade de France held their collective breath as the runners awaited the photo review, unsure of who had emerged victorious.

Lyles’ latest triumph adds to the three gold medals he won at last year’s World Championships.

The 27-year-old celebrated his victory with jubilation, ringing the victory bell repeatedly as he basked in the glory of his achievement.

The 100m final was a showcase of exceptional talent, with all eight finalists finishing within 0.12 seconds of Lyles.

Notably, Tokyo 2020 champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy was pushed out of the medals, while Jamaican rising star Oblique Seville finished last with a time of 9.91 seconds.

