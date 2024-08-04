President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest congratulations to Nigeria’s D’Tigress on their remarkable achievement of qualifying for the women’s basketball event quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The feat recorded on Sunday marks a historic milestone, as D’Tigress becomes the first African team to reach the quarterfinals in Olympic basketball.

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the President commended the team for their uncommon demonstration of resilience, teamwork, and diligence.

He also praised the coach and managers for their dutifulness and dedication.

The President urged the team to remain focused and committed to their goal: “Do not rest on your oars until the final victory is won.”

In their remarkable journey to the quarterfinals, D’Tigress secured a historic 79-70 victory over fifth-ranked Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This win has cemented their place among the world’s top teams and marked a significant milestone in Nigerian basketball history.

President Tinubu assured the team and the entire Nigerian contingent at the 2024 Olympics of his unwavering support.

