Novak Djokovic made history on Sunday by winning the gold medal in the men’s tennis event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Serbian defeated Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 7-6, 7-6 to achieve the career Golden Slam, which involves winning all four Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Before Sunday, only five players had achieved this feat: Steffi Graf in 1988, Andre Agassi in 1999, Rafael Nadal in 2010, and Serena Williams in 2012.

The final at Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros took almost three hours. Djokovic triumphed against Alcaraz, who had previously defeated him in a Grand Slam final in 2024 and was recovering from knee surgery.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner secured his first Olympic gold after winning a bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

