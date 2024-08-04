Coach Rena Wakama was clear about her ambitions following the win over Australia, expressing excitement but emphasising that she and her team were in Paris to make history. “I didn’t come here only to win one game; I came here to get on the podium,” she stated.

Wakama and her team are now just two victories away from securing a podium finish at the 2024 Olympic Games after their 79-70 triumph over Canada on Sunday at the Villeneuve d’ASCQ Arena, Pierre Mauroy Stadium, in Lille.

D’Tigress won only one quarter, but it was a decisive one. The first quarter ended 18-18; they lost the second 19-23, dominated the third 23-5, and lost the fourth 19-24.

In front of over 27,000 fans, Coach Wakama started Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, Elizabeth Balogun, Promise Amukamara, Amy Okonkwo, and Ezinne Kalu. Kunaiyi-Akpanah won the tip-off, and Balogun scored the first basket. D’Tigress initially led by six before the Canadians scored their first point.

The Canadians fought back, leading 15-14 with about 90 seconds left in the first quarter, but the Nigerian team managed to tie it up at 18-18. By the end of the second quarter, the Canadians were ahead 41-37.

The third quarter saw D’Tigress take control. Kalu and Kunaiyi-Akpanah set the pace with early points. Amukamara added two more, giving D’Tigress a 43-41 lead. Kalu then made a three-pointer, extending the lead to five points.

The Canadians were held scoreless until four minutes before the end of the quarter. Balogun’s three-pointer put D’Tigress 11 points ahead, and the quarter ended 23-5, giving them a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Ezinne, who plays for the French side Landerneau BB, scored 21 points with three assists and three rebounds. She has been D’Tigress’ standout performer in Paris, accumulating 58 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists in their three matches.

Elizabeth Balogun contributed 14 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Promise Amukamara, with her energetic play, added 12 points, six assists, and five steals.

Team captain Amy Okonkwo scored eight points in her 28 minutes on the court. Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah led the team with seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

