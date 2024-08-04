History was made on Sunday as Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, defeated Canada 79-70 to qualify for the quarterfinal of the Olympic Games women’s basketball event.

It took a third-quarter blowout of the Canadians by 23-5 by D’Tigress that separated the two countries, who both had a shot at making the quarterfinal at the beginning of the contest.

Once again, Ezinne Kalu led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed by Elizabeth Balogun with 14.

More to come…

