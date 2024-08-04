Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili made a remarkable Olympic debut on Sunday; qualifying for the 200m semi-final with an impressive performance.

Running in heat 6, Ofili expertly executed her race plan, crossing the finish line in 22.24 seconds to claim the top spot.

Ofili outpaced Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, who finished second in 22.28 seconds, and Gina Bass-Bittaye, who took third in 22.84 seconds.

With this dominant display, Ofili sets her sights on Monday’s semi-final and potential final races, aiming to make a lasting impression in her Olympic debut and potentially secure a medal.

Ofili’s winning time was only surpassed by American Gabby Thomas, who ran the fastest time of 22.20 seconds in heat 2, establishing herself as the favourite to win the 200m title.

Julien Alfred (22.41 seconds) and Daryll Neita (22.39 seconds) also emerged victorious in their respective heats, heat 1 and heat 3, respectively.

With Shericka Jackson and Ta Lou withdrawing from the competition and Ofili’s convincing win over Asher-Smith, analysts believe she has a strong chance of winning a medal. Only Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred are believed to pose major threats.

Many will be happy to see Ofili put behind her unfortunate exclusion from the 100m event, a development Nigeria’s Sports Minister John Owan Enoh has vowed to investigate and punish the erring officials.

