Julien Alfred defeated American world champion Sha’carri Richardson and others to win Olympic gold medal in the women’s 100 metres dash on Saturday night.

It was a first ever Games medal for Alfred’s Caribbean home nation of St Lucia.

Alfred stormed down the wet Stade de France track for the gold medal in 10.72 seconds.

Richardson had 10.87 seconds for silver and the bronze went to her team-mate, Melissa Jefferson, 10.92.

Alfred, the 60m world indoor champion, had already made her intentions clear when she beat Richardson two hours earlier in the semi-finals.

She extended the US women’s 100m title drought until at least Los Angeles 2028. The last US gold was in 1996 from Gail Devers.

Jamaican 2008 and 2012 gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out just minutes before her semi-final.

Also, her compatriot, the 2016 and 2021 winner, Elaine Thompson-Herah, was not present in Paris due to injury.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Ivorian, Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith, who was the only African in final race, finished eighth.

