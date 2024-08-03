Friday’s events at the Paris Olympic Games will be remembered for a long time, as records tumbled and athletes pushed the boundaries in the quest to win medals.

Team Nigeria’s Mixed Relay team set a new National Record and African Record, while the United States’ quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon, and Kaylyn Brown shattered the Mixed Relay World Record with a stunning time of 3:07.41.

Joshua Cheptegei also made history, winning Olympic gold in the men’s 10,000m and shattering a 16-year-old Olympic record in the process.

With the bar set high, Nigerian athletes are now poised to face tough tests on Saturday, 3 August in various events.

The day promises to be an exciting one, with multiple events scheduled to take place at the Stade de France and the Olympic Aquatics Centre.

In the swimming events, Adaku Nwandu will kick-start the day for Team Nigeria in the Women’s 50m freestyle at the Olympic Aquatics Centre.

On the tracks, Favour Ashe and Kanyinsola Ajayi will compete in the Men’s 100m Round 1, followed by Chukwuebuka Enekwechi in the Men’s Shot Put final at 18:35 p.m.

Rosemary Chukwuma will also participate in the Women’s 100m semifinal at 18:50 p.m.

The day’s events will culminate in the highly anticipated Women’s 100m final at 20:20 PM, where the world’s top athletes will battle for gold.

The Men’s decathlon 1,500m will bring the day’s events to a close at 20:45 p.m.

