Paris, renowned as a city of love and romance, is living up to its reputation at the ongoing Olympic Games. On Friday, several Olympians got engaged spectacularly, making the day a memorable one for love and sports.

Badminton star surprised with a diamond ring

Two Chinese badminton players, Huang Yaqiong and Liu Yuchen, have taken their professional relationship to a marital level. Huang is ranked No. 1 in mixed doubles, while Liu is ranked No. 9 in men’s doubles.

The couple, who have represented China on many occasions, became the talk of the town on Friday. Liu, the 2020 silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, surprised his girlfriend Huang with a diamond ring.

The proposal came shortly after Huang and her partner Zheng won gold in mixed doubles, defeating South Korea’s Kim Won-ho and Jeong Na-eun, 21-8, 21-11.

During the celebration, Liu went down on one knee and proposed to Huang, who couldn’t contain her excitement as she accepted the ring.

“For me, the proposal is very surprising because I have been preparing for the game,” Huang said through an interpreter. “Today I am an Olympic champion, and I got proposed to, so that’s something I didn’t expect,” she told AP News.

Zheng, also proposed to at the last Olympics, remarked on the double joy for both players. “I think it must be happier for her. Last time, it was purely for my proposal, but this time it is double lucky things happening at the same time.”

Reactions from fans

As news of the proposal spread, fans took to social media to congratulate the couple. Comments from Voice of America included, “This year’s medal count can now include a diamond ring,” and “Liu Yuchen didn’t win the Olympic gold medal, but he did win over an Olympic gold medalist.”

On Twitter, a user named Akititolu said, “Office romance is important.”

Two French sailors get engaged

French women’s skiff sailors Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon also experienced romantic surprises after winning Olympic bronze on Friday. Upon returning ashore, their partners proposed to them. Overwhelmed with emotion, both sailors accepted the proposals.

Steyaert revealed that her boyfriend had initially joked about proposing only if she won a gold or silver medal. Missing out on gold, she had not expected the proposal but was overjoyed when it happened.

Steyaert, beaming with joy, showed off her engagement ring and said, “Of course, we had to say yes.”

The double proposal added a remarkable end to an exceptional day for the French sailors, who had just secured a bronze medal in the Olympic sailing competition. Steyaert hopes to retire and return to teaching young children, while Picon remains uncertain about her future.

Past engagements

This isn’t the first time an engagement has occurred between two athletes. At the Rio Olympics, diver He Zi received a silver medal for the women’s three-meter springboard when her boyfriend and fellow medal-winning diver Qin Kai proposed.

