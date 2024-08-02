Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has advanced to the men’s Shot Put final with a throw of 21.13m. Competing in the second qualifying group.

Enekwechi’s throw was below the qualification standard of 21.35m but placed him ninth on the 12-man qualification list. Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri had the best throw in the qualifiers, reaching 21.76m.

USA’s Ryan Crouser holds both the world and Olympic records in shot put with throws of 23.56m and 23.30m, respectively, set at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

In the women’s discus event, none of the three Nigerian competitors—Chioma Onyekwere, Obiageri Amaechi, and Ashley Anumba—qualified for the final. Onyekwere’s best throw was 60.78m, Anumba’s was 58.83m, and Amaechi finished 32nd with a throw of 45.45m.

The USA’s Valarie Allman led the qualification list with a throw of 69.59m. Germany’s Gabriele Reinsch holds the world record of 76.80m, while the Olympic record of 72.30m is held by another German, Martina Hellmann.

