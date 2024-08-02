The 10th edition of the Uma-Okoro Foundation basketball camp has been concluded with over 250 kids aged 11-17 participating in the two-day event at the Ilupeju basketball court in Lagos.

Open to both boys and girls, the camp offered a unique experience beyond basketball.

This year’s edition introduced fresh innovations, emphasising the value of empathy, love, hard work, competition, and the sport.

According to convener Ukoha Michael Uma-Okoro, a former Nigerian international and current sports coach, mentor, and teacher in the UK, “Basketball remains at the core, but our camp is about more than just the game. It’s about unifying people and fostering a mindset that goes beyond physical health.”

The participants received comprehensive support, including free basketball kits, shoes, medals, certificates, trophies, and prize money.

Both local and international coaches were on hand to guide the kids.

The foundation’s community outreach programme also made a significant impact, providing food items, clothes, shoes, books, and chocolates to children in the Amuwo Odofin area.

For Uma-Okoro, this initiative holds special significance, as he overcame a challenging upbringing in Lagos and found success in Europe.

His foundation aims to empower young talent and provide alternative career paths, making a lasting difference in the lives of Nigerian youth.

