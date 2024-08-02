Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her Olympic match against Algerian opponent Imane Khelif less than a minute into their three-round bout, sparking a gender crisis.

Carini’s withdrawal reignited the debate about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, with many people questioning the fairness and safety of biological women.

Khelif’s participation was already controversial because of a previous disqualification from the 2023 World Boxing Championships over eligibility concerns as a transgender athlete.

Carini turned her back on Khelif after taking a blow and walked away, prompting her coaches to signal her withdrawal. The referee quickly stopped the fight, leaving the crowd stunned.

Khelif’s participation in Paris has been a contentious issue since it was announced, as she was previously barred from competing in women’s events because of questions about her eligibility.

Another athlete, Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, who faced similar circumstances, has also been cleared to compete in Paris, as both boxers were confirmed as the only transgender boxers.

An emotional Carini, while speaking with journalists after her withdrawal, said the punch she received was heavier than the usual one she had faced in the ring.

“I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father, and I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.”

She added, “I got into the ring to fight. I didn’t give up. But one punch hurt too much, and so I said, ‘Enough.’ I’m going out with my head held high.”

Despite her withdrawal, Carini kept her opinion of Khelif’s participation to herself.

Carini’s withdrawal has sparked a debate about the eligibility of transgender athletes in women’s sports, with many questioning the fairness of allowing athletes like Khelif to compete.

International Boxing Association (IBA) comments

Earlier, before the Thursday night turn of events, the International Boxing Association (IBA) had pushed back against criticism over its disqualification of two female boxers from the World Boxing Championships 2023, citing concerns over competitive fairness and athlete safety.

The statement came amid controversy over the participation of athletes with “competitive advantages” in the Olympic Games, overseen by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IBA expressed concern over the IOC’s “inconsistent application” of eligibility criteria, raising questions about fairness and athlete safety.

In a statement released Tuesday, IBA defended its decision to bar Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting and Algerian Imane Khelif from competition, saying the athletes failed to meet eligibility criteria due to “competitive advantages” over other female boxers.

The disqualification, made in March 2023, was based on two tests conducted on the athletes, including one during the World Championships in Istanbul 2022 and another in New Delhi 2023. The IBA said the tests, details of which remain confidential, indicated that both athletes did not meet the required eligibility criteria.

The IBA also clarified that neither athlete appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), rendering the disqualification legally binding.

But the IOC disagrees with the IBA, saying they followed the laid-down rules.

Despite the argument from the IBA, the OC disagreed with the claim, saying it was “sudden and arbitrary.”

The IOC reiterated that Khelif and Lin are entitled to participate since their information, like age and gender, complies with their respective passports.

“Every person has the right to practise sport without discrimination,” the IOC added.

