D’Tigress could not follow up on their victory against Australia on Thursday as they lost 75-54 to home side France in their second Group B encounter.

France won all four quarters as D’Tigress came close only in the second quarter, which they lost 14-11. Once again, Ezinne Kalu was Nigeria’s standout player with 18 points, four assists and two rebounds.

D’Tigress failed from three-point range as they made just three of 13 attempts, while the French side poured in nine of 25. Marine Johannes was the top scorer for the French team with 15 points, five assists, and two rebounds.

Ezinne had praised Nigeria’s defence against Australia but France proved a harder force to curtail. They had 60 field goal attempts, from which they converted 52 per cent.

In the second game in the group, Australia defeated Canada 70-65. The Canadians also lost their opening game to France 75-54. D’Tigress are second in the group after two matches and their last group game is against Canada on Sunday.

