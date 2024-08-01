On Thursday, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Paris said it was not making any public comments on the registration status of athlete Favour Ofili for now.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ofili revealed late Tuesday that she was not registered for the 100-meter race at the ongoing Olympic Games.

There have been several reactions after this, with John Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, asking for explanations and promising tough sanctions against those who may be found culpable.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) also insisted that Ofili’s name was among those it submitted to the NOC for registration for Team Nigeria’s participation in the sprint event.

But Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of NOC, has insisted that the committee would not be commenting on the matter for now and expected the AFN to do so.

”No comments from the NOC for now. The AFN is still the body that can explain what happened,” he said.

Nezianya, also Team Nigeria’s media attaché at Paris 2024, said the NOC will not allow the matter to distract it from its main goal.

”We are focused on the quest for gold medals for now because that is the ultimate,” he added.

Ofili is registered for only the 200m and 4x100m relay events, leaving behind arguments on the propriety of that action when she had qualified for both events.

