The highly anticipated climax of Dambe Warriors League Season Three, Circuit Fight 15, is set to electrify Lagos on Sunday, 4 August.

The free-to-watch event will take place at Alaba Rago, starting at 4 p.m. WAT, and will be streamed live on the Dambe Warriors YouTube and Facebook channels.

AIT will also broadcast the event from 4:30 pm WAT.

This final circuit fight of the season holds immense significance for the competing gladiators, as it’s their last chance to secure a spot in the Super Fight in Abuja.

Those unable to qualify risk relegation.

The event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Dambe, a traditional Nigerian combat sport, with a passionate crowd expected to fill the venue.

Alongside fans, government officials and influential figures will be in attendance to witness the league’s continued growth and impact on the community.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Dambe Warriors League has made significant strides in elevating the sport to international standards while staying true to its Nigerian roots.

Through investments in infrastructure and production, the league has enhanced the fan experience and fostered community engagement.

The organisers express their gratitude to the dedicated corporate partners who have played a pivotal role in supporting the league’s mission.

MTN, Bet9ja, Hero Hunter Power Bikes, Infinite Energy Drinks, Odogwu Malay Drinks, Optimus by Afrinvest, Hypo, Power Oil, Pop Cola, and AIICO are among the leading brands that have committed to preserving and promoting Nigerian culture.

To be part of the thrilling action of Circuit Fight 15, fans have also been advised to follow the league’s journey on social media platforms for updates and behind-the-scenes content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

