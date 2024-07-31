Nigeria’s Sports Minister, John Enoh, has vowed to take drastic measures following the controversy surrounding athlete Favour Ofili’s registration for the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Wednesday, the minister expressed his disappointment and frustration with the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) over their handling of the matter.

Talking tough

“I will not tolerate this utter recklessness. It is highly inexcusable, and there will be thorough sanctions after investigations into where and from whom this gross negligence originated,” the minister stated.

During a visit to the Games Village in Paris on 28 July, the minister said, he had a heart-to-heart session with Team Nigeria athletes, including Ofili, who expressed her concerns about her races.

The minister said he promptly contacted Professor Ken Anugweje, lead of the Ministerial Podium Performance Committee, to ensure Ofili’s issues were addressed.

Upon learning of Ofili’s distress the following morning, the minister said he reached out to the AFN, and was reassured by the Technical Director, Samuel Onikeku, that Ofili was registered for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

The Secretary General of AFN also insisted that the final list forwarded to NOC had Ofili listed for the 100m.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

As an immediate measure, the minister has directed the AFN and NOC to ensure that Ofili is not deprived of the opportunity to compete in the races for which she is qualified and registered to represent the country at the Paris Olympics. “She is committed to proving her mettle,” he added.

The minister sounded a warning that the current administration of the Federal Ministry of Sports Development does not tolerate incompetence at any level, and all parties must take their duties very seriously.

Ofili’s heartbreak

Ofili, still reeling from the disappointment of missing out on the Tokyo Olympic Games due to negligence by Nigerian sports authorities, expressed her frustration on Tuesday evening over her potential exclusion from the 100m event at the Paris Olympics.

“It is with great regret that I have just been told I will not be competing in the 100 meters at this Olympic Games. I qualified, but those with the AFN and NOC failed to enter me. I have worked for 4 years to earn this opportunity. For what?” Ofili wrote on Instagram.

Despite her disappointment, Ofili is hoping to compete in the 200m race, which she has also qualified for.

“Next one is the 200meters, 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ I HOPE IM ENTERED.”

Ofili, 21, has had a sterling season that has seen her win many races in and out of the collegiate system; including the national trials held in Benin City, Edo State, in the build up to the Paris Olympic Games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

