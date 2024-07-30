The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has directed the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) to remove suspended boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore from Games Village.

Tony Nezianya, the media attaché of Team Nigeria, disclosed on Tuesday in Paris that the IOC made the demand because of the female boxer’s current situation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunsemilore, a 60-kg female boxer, was provisionally suspended on Sunday because of an out-of-competition doping violation.

“This provisional suspension was on account of her alleged doping violation, contained in a result of a sample test.

“In compliance with the directive, the Team Nigeria management will cooperate with the IOC and any other relevant body to ensure she is moved out of the Games Village,” Nezianya, who is also the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NOC, said.

NAN reports that Ogunsemilore was on Thursday subjected to an out-of-competition doping control for which an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) was reported for the presence of Furosemide.

Such a substance is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) at all times and is classified as a “Specified Substance” under S.5 Diuretics and Masking Agents of the 2024 WADA Prohibited List.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) subsequently, on behalf of the IOC, notified the athlete of the AAF on Sunday and imposed a provisional suspension with immediate effect.

NAN

