Sunday was a day of losses for Team Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
After the Super Falcons narrowly lost to Spain, Offiong Edem lost to Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi 4-0 on Sunday to add to Team Nigeria’s losing run at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris.
Edem lost 8-11, 4-11, 11-13, and 10-12 in her Round of 64 match in the women’s singles event of the table tennis competition. The duo of Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo also lost in the men’s singles table tennis event on Saturday.
Fatimo Bello, who plays her first game of the women’s singles on Monday, is Nigeria’s remaining hope in the singles events of the table tennis competition.
|
In the boxing event, Olaitan Olaore crashed out of the men’s 92 kg heavyweight event.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaore lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Oralbay Aibek to add to his team’s misery, which had begun on Wednesday in Bordeaux.
Aibek was in command of the round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena, winning all three rounds on all five judges’ cards.
Olaore joins Cynthia Ogunsemilore, who was disqualified after failing a doping test, and Dolapo Omole, who was ruled out because of an injury.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999