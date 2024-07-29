Sunday was a day of losses for Team Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

After the Super Falcons narrowly lost to Spain, Offiong Edem lost to Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi 4-0 on Sunday to add to Team Nigeria’s losing run at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris.

Edem lost 8-11, 4-11, 11-13, and 10-12 in her Round of 64 match in the women’s singles event of the table tennis competition. The duo of Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo also lost in the men’s singles table tennis event on Saturday.

Fatimo Bello, who plays her first game of the women’s singles on Monday, is Nigeria’s remaining hope in the singles events of the table tennis competition.

In the boxing event, Olaitan Olaore crashed out of the men’s 92 kg heavyweight event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaore lost 0-5 to Kazakhstan’s Oralbay Aibek to add to his team’s misery, which had begun on Wednesday in Bordeaux.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Aibek was in command of the round of 16 bout at the North Paris Arena, winning all three rounds on all five judges’ cards.

Olaore joins Cynthia Ogunsemilore, who was disqualified after failing a doping test, and Dolapo Omole, who was ruled out because of an injury.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

