Team Nigeria on Friday made a striking impression at the historic opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Despite the challenging weather, the Nigerian athletes captivated the global audience with their vibrant green and white attire as they sailed along the Seine River.
Led by flag bearer Tobi Amusan and team captain c the Nigerian delegation presented a breathtaking display of national pride.
Fashion statement
Clad in traditional Adire-like and Aso Oke fabrics (Amusan and Opeyori), the athletes embodied the spirit of Nigeria.
Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, looked gorgeous in her Iro, Buba, Ipele, and Gele ensemble.
Beyond their stunning appearance, the athletes demonstrated their commitment to representing Nigeria on the global stage.
With a strong contingent dominated by female athletes, Team Nigeria will be competing across various disciplines, including athletics, badminton, boxing, and more.
Though no specific medals target has been given to the team in Paris many are optimistic the country is poised to make a significant impact.
The Paris Olympics, a celebration of athleticism and human spirit, offered a spectacular opening ceremony.
The ceremony featured surprise performances, including a cabaret number by Lady Gaga and an emotional return by Celine Dion.
This year’s Olympics mark 100 years since Paris last hosted the Games, with over 10,500 athletes competing for 329 gold medals.
Thousands of athletes sailed along the Seine, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.
Team Nigeria’s Olympic Contingent
The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) has confirmed a team of 84 athletes to compete in 12 sports at the Paris 2024 Games.
The contingent, predominantly female, showcases the nation’s undeniable strength in women’s sports.
The team is divided across various disciplines, with a strong representation in basketball, football, and athletics.
With the Games now in full swing, the first set of medals will be awarded on Saturday.
The closing ceremony is scheduled for 11 August
Full list of Team Nigeria in Paris
Athletics – Men
Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed
Ajayi Kayinsola – 100m, 4 x 100m Relay
Akintola Alaba Olakunle – 4 x 100m Relay
Amene Dubem – 4 x 100m Relay
Ashe Favour Oghene – Mens 100m
Enekwechi Chukwuebuka – Mens Shotput
Ibadin Edose – Mens 800m
Itsekiri Usheoritse – 4 x 100m Relay
Nathaniel Ezekiel – Mens 400m Hurdles
.Nnamdi Chinecherem – Mens Javelin Throw
Nwachukwu Dubem – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed
Ogazi Samuel – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay
Oghenebrume Godson – Mens 100m, 4 x 100m Relay
Ojeli Ifeanyi Emmanuel – Mens 4 x 400m Relay
Okezie Chidi – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay
Onwuzurike Udodi Chudi – Mens 200m
Sunday Israel Okon – 4 x 400m, 4 x 400m Relay Mixed
Athletics – Women
Adeshina Temitope Simbiat – Womens High Jump
Amaechi Obiageri Pamela – Women’s Discus Throw
Amusan Oluwatobilola – Women’s 100m
Anumba Ashley – Women’s Discus Throw
Brume Ese – Women’s Long Jump
Chukwuma Rosemary – Women’s 100m
Eyakpobeyan Justina Tiana – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
George Patience Okon – 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)
Godbless Tima Seikeseye – Women’s 100m, 4 x 100m Relay
Joseph Esther Elo – Women’s 400m, 4 x 400m Relay
Oghonogor Prestina Oluchi – Women’s Long Jump
Ofili Favour – Women’s 200m
Oginmakinju Omolara – Women’s 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)
Olajide Olayinka – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay
Olatoye Oyesade – Women’s Hammer Throw
Onojuvwevwo Ella – Women’s 400m
Onyekwere Chioma – Women’s Discus Throw
Usoro Ruth – Women’s Long Jump.
Opeyori Anuoluwapo-Badminton
Basketball
Adeyeye Adebola
Amukamara Promise
Balogun Elizabeth
Ebo Lauren
Ejiofor Blessing
Enabosi Nicole
Igbokwe Rita
Kalu Ezinne
Kunaiyi-Akpanah Pallas
Musa Murjanatu
Okonkwo Amy
Okoro Ifunanya
Taiwo Olaoluwatomi
Boxing
Olaore Olaitan – Men’s Heavyweight 92kg
Ogunsemilore Cynthia – Women’s Lightweight 60kg
Canoeing
Bello Ayomide – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m
Otuedo Beauty – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m
Cycling
Ese Ukpeseraye
Football
Abiodun Deborah
Ajibade Rasheedat
Alozie Michelle
Demehin Blessing
Echegini Jennifer
Ihezue Chinwendu
Kanu Uchenna
Macleans Chinonyerem
Nnadozie Chiamaka
Ohale Osinachi
Okeke Chidinma
Okoronkwo Esther
Oluehi Tochukwu
Onumonu Ifeoma
Oshoala Asisat
Payne Nicole
Payne Toni
Ucheibe Christy
Ademola Morufa
Alani Jumoke
Monday Gift
Otu Regina
Swimming
Sijuade Oluwatobiloba
Nwandu Adaku
Taekwondo
Anyanacho Elizabeth – Women’s -67kg
Table Tennis
Aruna Quadri – Men’s Singles
Omotayo Olajide – Men’s Singles
Effiong Edem – Women’s Singles
Fatima Bello – Women’s Singles
Weightlifting
Lawal Rafiatu – Women’s -59kg
Eze Joy Ogbonne – Women’s -71kg
Wrestling
Mutuwa Ashtoib – Men’s Freestyle – 125kg
Ogunsanya Christiana – Women’s Freestyle -53kg
Adekuoroye Odunayo – Women’s Freestyle -53kg
Kolawole Esther – Women’s Freestyle -62kg
Oborodudu Blessing – Women’s Freestyle -68kg
Reuben Hannah – Women’s Freestyle -76kg
