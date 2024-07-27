Team Nigeria on Friday made a striking impression at the historic opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Despite the challenging weather, the Nigerian athletes captivated the global audience with their vibrant green and white attire as they sailed along the Seine River.

Led by flag bearer Tobi Amusan and team captain c the Nigerian delegation presented a breathtaking display of national pride.

Fashion statement

Clad in traditional Adire-like and Aso Oke fabrics (Amusan and Opeyori), the athletes embodied the spirit of Nigeria.

Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles, looked gorgeous in her Iro, Buba, Ipele, and Gele ensemble.

Beyond their stunning appearance, the athletes demonstrated their commitment to representing Nigeria on the global stage.

With a strong contingent dominated by female athletes, Team Nigeria will be competing across various disciplines, including athletics, badminton, boxing, and more.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Though no specific medals target has been given to the team in Paris many are optimistic the country is poised to make a significant impact.

The Paris Olympics, a celebration of athleticism and human spirit, offered a spectacular opening ceremony.

The ceremony featured surprise performances, including a cabaret number by Lady Gaga and an emotional return by Celine Dion.

This year’s Olympics mark 100 years since Paris last hosted the Games, with over 10,500 athletes competing for 329 gold medals.

Thousands of athletes sailed along the Seine, creating a mesmerizing spectacle.

Team Nigeria’s Olympic Contingent

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) has confirmed a team of 84 athletes to compete in 12 sports at the Paris 2024 Games.

The contingent, predominantly female, showcases the nation’s undeniable strength in women’s sports.

The team is divided across various disciplines, with a strong representation in basketball, football, and athletics.

With the Games now in full swing, the first set of medals will be awarded on Saturday.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for 11 August

Full list of Team Nigeria in Paris

Athletics – Men

Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Ajayi Kayinsola – 100m, 4 x 100m Relay

Akintola Alaba Olakunle – 4 x 100m Relay

Amene Dubem – 4 x 100m Relay

Ashe Favour Oghene – Mens 100m

Enekwechi Chukwuebuka – Mens Shotput

Ibadin Edose – Mens 800m

Itsekiri Usheoritse – 4 x 100m Relay

Nathaniel Ezekiel – Mens 400m Hurdles

.Nnamdi Chinecherem – Mens Javelin Throw

Nwachukwu Dubem – 4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Ogazi Samuel – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay

Oghenebrume Godson – Mens 100m, 4 x 100m Relay

Ojeli Ifeanyi Emmanuel – Mens 4 x 400m Relay

Okezie Chidi – Mens 400m, 4 x 400m Relay

Onwuzurike Udodi Chudi – Mens 200m

Sunday Israel Okon – 4 x 400m, 4 x 400m Relay Mixed

Athletics – Women

Adeshina Temitope Simbiat – Womens High Jump

Amaechi Obiageri Pamela – Women’s Discus Throw

Amusan Oluwatobilola – Women’s 100m

Anumba Ashley – Women’s Discus Throw

Brume Ese – Women’s Long Jump

Chukwuma Rosemary – Women’s 100m

Eyakpobeyan Justina Tiana – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay

George Patience Okon – 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)

Godbless Tima Seikeseye – Women’s 100m, 4 x 100m Relay

Joseph Esther Elo – Women’s 400m, 4 x 400m Relay

Oghonogor Prestina Oluchi – Women’s Long Jump

Ofili Favour – Women’s 200m

Oginmakinju Omolara – Women’s 4 x 400m Relay (Mixed)

Olajide Olayinka – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay

Olatoye Oyesade – Women’s Hammer Throw

Onojuvwevwo Ella – Women’s 400m

Onyekwere Chioma – Women’s Discus Throw

Usoro Ruth – Women’s Long Jump.

Opeyori Anuoluwapo-Badminton

Basketball

Adeyeye Adebola

Amukamara Promise

Balogun Elizabeth

Ebo Lauren

Ejiofor Blessing

Enabosi Nicole

Igbokwe Rita

Kalu Ezinne

Kunaiyi-Akpanah Pallas

Musa Murjanatu

Okonkwo Amy

Okoro Ifunanya

Taiwo Olaoluwatomi

Boxing

Olaore Olaitan – Men’s Heavyweight 92kg

Ogunsemilore Cynthia – Women’s Lightweight 60kg

Canoeing

Bello Ayomide – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m

Otuedo Beauty – Women’s Sprint C2, 500m

Cycling

Ese Ukpeseraye

Football

Abiodun Deborah

Ajibade Rasheedat

Alozie Michelle

Demehin Blessing

Echegini Jennifer

Ihezue Chinwendu

Kanu Uchenna

Macleans Chinonyerem

Nnadozie Chiamaka

Ohale Osinachi

Okeke Chidinma

Okoronkwo Esther

Oluehi Tochukwu

Onumonu Ifeoma

Oshoala Asisat

Payne Nicole

Payne Toni

Ucheibe Christy

Ademola Morufa

Alani Jumoke

Monday Gift

Otu Regina

Swimming

Sijuade Oluwatobiloba

Nwandu Adaku

Taekwondo

Anyanacho Elizabeth – Women’s -67kg

Table Tennis

Aruna Quadri – Men’s Singles

Omotayo Olajide – Men’s Singles

Effiong Edem – Women’s Singles

Fatima Bello – Women’s Singles

Weightlifting

Lawal Rafiatu – Women’s -59kg

Eze Joy Ogbonne – Women’s -71kg

Wrestling

Mutuwa Ashtoib – Men’s Freestyle – 125kg

Ogunsanya Christiana – Women’s Freestyle -53kg

Adekuoroye Odunayo – Women’s Freestyle -53kg

Kolawole Esther – Women’s Freestyle -62kg

Oborodudu Blessing – Women’s Freestyle -68kg

Reuben Hannah – Women’s Freestyle -76kg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

