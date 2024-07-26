The opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, scheduled for Friday, 25 July, faces potential disruption because of an arson attack on the city’s railway system, as reported by various international media outlets.

According to The Guardian, “France’s high-speed rail network has been hit by coordinated ‘malicious acts,’ including arson attacks that have brought major disruption to many of the country’s busiest rail lines hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.”

CNN also reports that these incidents have been described as “an attack on France” and “coordinated sabotage” aimed at disrupting travel before the opening ceremony.

SNCF (Société nationale des chemins de fer français), France’s state-owned railway company, posted on X, “Due to coordinated acts of malice in France affecting several high-speed lines, several high-speed trains are being diverted or cancelled.

“Our teams are fully mobilised in stations, call centres, and onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destinations.” They also urged travellers to cancel or modify their trips free of charge and offer refunds.

SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou informed journalists on Friday that cables, which are crucial for ensuring the security of train drivers, were set on fire and dismantled. However, authorities are still uncertain about who is behind the attacks.

For the first time, the opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium but will feature a parade of all 206 participating countries along the Seine River. The procession will pass by famous Parisian landmarks such as the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral and the Louvre Museum.

Entertainment for the event is expected to include performances by Lady Gaga and Céline Dion, with American rapper Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic flame.

Eighty-four athletes will represent Nigeria at the Olympics.

