The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) have unveiled the final 12-player roster for the women’s national team, D’Tigress, ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Coach Rena Wakama prioritized experience, selecting familiar faces for the task.

Half of the team were part of the Tokyo Olympics.

The trio of Ezinne Kalu, Amy Okonkwo, and Promise Amukamara, trusted veterans of D’Tigress, top the list.

The 12-woman squad includes Elizabeth Balogun, Tomi Taiwo, Ifunaya Okoro, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, and Murjanatu Musa.

The list includes Lauren Ebo, Blessing Ejiofor, Nicole Enabosi, and Adebola Adeyeye.

None of the new players from the provisional 16-player list made the final cut.

Rita Igbokwe, Christeen Iwuala, Solape Amusan, and Lucy Ibeh were absent from the final roster released on Tuesday.

D’Tigress will round off their preparations on Wednesday before heading to the Olympics.

The reigning African champions have suffered consecutive defeats in test matches against Germany and Serbia.

They face Japan in their final tune-up match on Wednesday.

This will be D’Tigress’ third Olympic appearance, having participated in the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with a 16-year hiatus in between.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, D’Tigress faces a challenging Group B schedule, with matchups against Australia (29 July), France (1 August ), and Canada (4 August).

