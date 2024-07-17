On Tuesday in Abuja, Team Nigeria started their campaign for the 2024 Davis Cup Africa Group III Qualification Rounds on a bright note as they stunned their highly-rated Zimbabwean counterparts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that compatriots Emmanuel Michael and Christopher Bulus both created upsets in their first group matches of the round robin against Zimbabwe’s Lock brothers-Courtney and Benjamin, in the men’s single event.

Zimbabwe entered the tournament as the number one-ranked nation and looked poised to impose their dominance against Nigeria, the least-ranked nation out of the six countries in the Davis Cup Africa Group III qualifiers.

As expected, the Zimbabweans both went on the front foot as they showed class and superiority over their Nigerian counterparts in the first set of encounters.

Michael staged a dramatic comeback from a set down to claim a surprise 6-2, 1-6, 3-6 victory over Courtney Lock.

It was déjà vu for Team Nigeria as Bulus also went down 3-6 in the first set against Benjamin Lock before finishing strong in the second and third sets, 6-2, 6-3, to claim a 2-1 victory.

NAN also reports that Team Nigeria will face Zimbabwe in the men’s doubles event on Wednesday as they look to continue their fairytale-winning run.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The 2024 Davis Cup Africa Group III Qualification Rounds served off on Tuesday with six countries: Zimbabwe, Namibia, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, and host Nigeria. It is expected to conclude on Saturday.

Zimbabwe is ranked 77, Namibia is ranked 78, and Cote d’Ivoire sit just behind them in the 79th position. Benin Republic is 83rd in the world; Ghana occupies the 89th spot, while Nigeria is 92nd.

All six teams are competing for three promotional tickets to World Group II. Two teams will be relegated to Africa Group IV, and one country will remain in Group III after the round of matches.

Nigeria played her first Davis Cup match in 1974, and according to the Davis Cup website, Nigeria’s best finish was as a semifinalist in the Europe/Africa Group I in 1988 and 1989.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

