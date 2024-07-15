Schools across Nigeria are set to tap into the growing world of E-sports courtesy of the newly launched EStars, an educational Esports platform.
The new launch has been described as a significant step in merging education with the booming E-sports industry.
Founded by Mags Byrne, the new platform is dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the E-sports world while enhancing traditional education through gaming.
“We envision Esports as a catalyst for educational transformation,” said Mrs Byrne, founder of EStars.
“By blending passion with learning, we empower students to excel in both the Esports industry and wider society.”
E-sports has emerged as a global phenomenon with immense potential for educational impact.
E-sports, also known as electronic sports, refers to organised competitive video gaming at a professional level.
It involves individuals or teams competing against each other in various video games, often with cash prizes and recognition on the line
Recognising this, EStars aims to be at the forefront of harnessing this potential.
With Nigeria as its starting point, EStars plans to expand its reach across Africa.
This year, the company said it will introduce the Esports Club to numerous schools, integrating Esports into the curriculum for students aged 7-12.
As explained, this initiative not only nurtures young gamers but also provides a platform for corporate social responsibility (CSR) for companies eager to support educational advancement through Esports.
To formalise learning and career pathways, certifications endorsed by the National Open College Network (NOCN Group), which provide a structured journey into the Esports ecosystem, will be provided, thus catering to students of all abilities.
