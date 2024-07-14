Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday produced a masterful performance to defeat Novak Djokovic in straight sets and successfully defend his Wimbledon title.

The 21-year-old Spaniard proved too strong for the world number two, triumphing 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) in a rematch of last year’s epic final.

Alcaraz’s victory is a unique victory which places him in elite company alongside Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Djokovic as the only men to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

Djokovic, while acknowledging Alcaraz’s superiority on the day, will be eager to bounce back from this setback in his pursuit of Federer’s Wimbledon title record and a 25th Grand Slam.

One-sided

Sunday’s match was largely a one-sided affair from the outset.

Alcaraz quickly established dominance, overwhelming Djokovic with a relentless combination of power, precision, and court coverage.

The Spaniard thrilled spectators with his ability to retrieve seemingly impossible shots and construct exquisite points, which proved too much for the defending champion.

Djokovic, despite his best efforts, struggled to find a foothold in the match. Alcaraz’s aggressive play disrupted the Serbian’s rhythm and forced him into uncharacteristic errors. While Djokovic extended the third set into a tiebreak, Alcaraz ultimately prevailed to claim the title.

Since ending the dominance of the Big Four at last year’s Wimbledon Open, Alcaraz has been growing in leaps and bounds, adding more titles to his collection.

