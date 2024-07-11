The Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), Pete Murray, has unveiled the African version of the league, making it join the likes of PFL Europe and PFL MENA.

Murray, speaking at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, stated that the PFL Africa would introduce an engaging sport-season format with a regular season and playoffs.

Murray said the unveiling was part of the PFL’s network of regional leagues, which was becoming the Champions League of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

PFL is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide.

It has five live fight franchises, offering year-round content: PFL League Season, PFL PPV Super Fights, PFL Challenger Series, PFL International League, and Bellator.

He said he would also introduce a championship featuring top African fighters at all events for the first time in Africa.

According to him, in a groundbreaking partnership, Helios Sports and Entertainment Group (HSEG) has invested and will hold a stake in the promotion, which will have superstar Francis Ngannou, a professional boxer, serve as chairman of the league.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to announce PFL Africa, the third international fight franchise, as we continue on our path to becoming the Champions League of MMA.

“Africa is home to some of the greatest fighters in the world, including our league chairman, Francis Ngannou, and some of the greatest fans in the sport.

“PFL Africa aims to serve the great fans with premium content while strengthening the PFL global footprint in what has, for too long, been an underserved market.

“This is alongside our great investment, and our broadcast partners cannot wait to kick off the PFL Africa League action in 2025,” Murray said.

On his part, Ngannou, a professional fighter, expressed delight in serving as league chairman.

“I am excited and honoured to serve as chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA.

“As we have seen, there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage. I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fanbase,” Ngannou said.

Also speaking, Tope Lawani, co-founder and managing partner of Helios Investment Partners, said he was looking forward to the partnership with PFL, a world-class organisation.

Mr Lawani also said he was also looking forward to working with Ngannou, who is a manifestation of the success of African talent on a global stage.

“African talent has had disproportionate success on the global MMA stage, and MMA currently has a scarcity of events despite significant demand, creating a huge opportunity for growth as young Africans consume more digital content on their devices.

“This marks HSEG’s fourth investment following our successful partnership with the NBA in Africa.

“We see several areas of direct synergies between PFL Africa and HSEG’s existing unique portfolio, and we are excited by the opportunities such collaboration can bring to the continent.

“The Professional Fighters League is excited to be breaking ground and looks forward to an enjoyable and exciting experience in MMA here in Africa,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

