The camp of Nigeria’s national female basketball team, D’Tigress, are in Saarbrucken, Germany, as they finalise preparations for the Paris Games with one notable absentee, Sarah Ogoke.

A release by Joi John, D’Tigress media officer for the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), read, “Regrettably, due to personal reasons, Sarah Ogoke will not be part of the team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sarah has been a dedicated leader and inspiration to the D’Tigress over the years.

“While this is a disappointment, we trust in our resilience and commitment to make Nigeria proud. Sarah sends her best wishes to the team and will be cheering us on virtually.”

Sixteen (16) have been invited to the final camp, from which 12 will be selected. These are Amy Okonkwo, Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara, Elizabeth Balogun, Nicole Enabosi, Tomi Taiwo, Ifunanya Okoro, Pallas-Kunayi Akpanah, Murjanatu Musa, Lauren Ebo, Blessing Ejiofor, Solape Amusan, Rita Igbokwe, Lucy Ibeh, Adebola Adeyeye, and Christeen Iwuala.

The Rena Wakama-led team won its fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title last August when D’Tigress defeated Senegal 84-74. Ogoke was a prominent part of the team, appearing in all five matches and averaging 24 minutes per game. She added 30 points for the team from the two group phase matches all the way to the final, where she scored 13 points.

Kalu, the 2019 Women’s AfroBasket MVP, is back after missing the 2023 victory alongside 2019 AfroBasket champion and 2020 Olympian Amukamara. Ebo, who debuted for D’Tigress at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February, also joins the team. Meanwhile, Amusan, Igbokwe, and Iwuala are vying for their first spots on the squad.

In Germany, D’Tigress will try to prepare for the hard task ahead of them as they confront Canada (5), Australia (3), and host France (7), who are all better-ranked. Their first match is against Australia on 29 July.

Fixtures

29 July: Nigeria vs. Australia

1 August: Nigeria vs. France

4 August: Nigeria vs. Canada

