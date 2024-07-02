Team Nigeria wrestlers will depart the country on Wednesday for Spain for a pre-Olympic tournament in Madrid, before settling in Germany for their last camping ahead of the games proper.

Daniel Igali, President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that athletes have been in camp for a couple of weeks, training.

According to Mr Igali, six wrestlers who will fly the nation’s flag at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France have been unveiled by the federation.

Mr Igali said that he was optimistic that the wrestlers would put up a good performance at the Olympics.

“Yesterday, six wrestlers were celebrated in a colourful ceremony at the Dynamite Wrestling Gym in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

“The athletes will not only participate in the Paris Olympics but they will compete and win medals to make the country proud.

“They have passed through a lot of training during their camping and I am sure they will surpass their previous performance,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

NAN reports that Team Nigeria wrestlers comprise five female, one male freestyle wrestler and three coaches.

The wrestlers are: Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborodudu (68kg), the African champion Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) and Military World Champion, Hannah Reuben (76kg).

Others are the African champions and Olympics debutants, Esther Kolawole (62kg) and Ogunsanya Christinah (53kg) as well as Ashton Mutuwa, who will compete in the men’s freestyle (125kg).

The coaches are Victor Kodei, Purity Akuh and Happiness Burutu.

The 2024 Paris Olympics is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August, in Paris, France.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

