Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah, a former Olympic long jump champion, has urged the world to step up its fight against illicit drug abuse and cultism.

She made the call in Lagos at a conference held by the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation on Wednesday, which coincided with the International Day against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

Ajunwa-Oparah expressed concern about the growing threat of dangerous drugs, particularly among young people.

“The world seems to be getting more dangerous every day,” she said. “Drug use is taking hold in all aspects of life, tearing apart families and societies, and fueling violence in communities worldwide. It leads to premature deaths and social dysfunction. This is why we must intensify our efforts to prevent drug trafficking and abuse around the world.”

“Only someone high on drugs could take a knife and slit another person’s throat,” Ajunwa-Oparah continued. “Drugs fuel violence and the consequences are always bad. Nothing good ever comes from drug abuse.”

Echoing Ajunwa-Oparah’s sentiment, Yan Yuqing, head of the Chinese consulate in Lagos, emphasised that combating drug abuse and trafficking is a global responsibility that demands a more robust international effort.

“We need to support Chioma Ajunwa’s campaign against drugs,” Yuqing said. “The fight against drug abuse is a responsibility for the entire international community. China has implemented various laws and legal tools to combat this social menace. We are at the forefront of international campaigns against drug abuse, trafficking, and distribution. We call for increased international cooperation to tackle this issue.”

The conference drew a distinguished crowd, including celebrities like May Edochie and former Super Falcons Captain Desire Oparanozie. Several schools and sports clubs from the Ikeja area were also present to mark the International Day.

Urgent attention

Similarly, at the 2024 World Drug Report launch on Wednesday, Oliver Stolpe, the country representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria, urged the federal government to prioritise two key areas in tackling drug abuse.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

ALSO READ: Nigeria Customs seizes illicit drugs allegedly bound for bandits in Kaduna

He called for increased investment in drug abuse prevention programmes and stressed the importance of ensuring accessibility of drug treatment services, particularly for young women.

His call to action comes amidst concerning findings in the report. It revealed a 20 per cent rise in drug use within Nigeria over the past decade. In 2022 alone, an estimated 292 million people, or 5.6 per cent of the population aged 15-64, were reported to be involved with illicit drugs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

