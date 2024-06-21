Farida Badawy, an unheralded 20-year-old Egyptian table tennis player, is in the news after a giant-killing feat at the 2024 WTT Contender Lagos.

Despite her low world ranking (331), she achieved the unthinkable by defeating India’s Manika Batra (world No. 28) in a thrilling women’s singles match.

Playing without a coach, Badawy took an early 2-0 lead against the seasoned Indian superstar. Batra fought back to level the score at 2-2, setting the stage for a tense deciding game.

Badawy’s determination was evident as she caught up with Batra, leading 8-5. At 10-6, victory seemed within reach, but Batra rallied to 10-8. In the end, Badawy secured a historic 3-2 win (11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 9-11, 11-8), marking the pinnacle of her international career.

Reflecting on her achievement, Badawy expressed joy and relief. “I’m very happy to be here in Lagos,” she said. “Playing against Manika Bartra, India’s top player, and winning 3-2; it’s a dream come true.”

Looking ahead, Badawy remains ambitious. “I hope to perform well in my next match,” she stated. “Mixed emotions aside, I’m ready to give my best.”

The Lagos fans played a crucial role, supporting Badawy throughout. “Nigerian fans are incredible,” she acknowledged, adding, their cheers lifted me when I needed it most.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

