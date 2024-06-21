The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has urged Nigerian athletes to treat the upcoming African Championship in Cameroon as a perfect rehearsal for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Mr Enoh gave the charge in a statement issued on Thursday by Diana-Mary Nsan, the minister’s Special Assistant on Media.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced a list of 40 athletes to represent the country at the African Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

On the list are some of the big hitters in Nigerian athletics, like 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili in the 200m, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi in the shot put, and Chidi Okezie in the 400m. These athletes have all qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The minister emphasised the importance of the championship as a precursor to the Olympics, highlighting its role in preparing athletes for podium success at the world’s biggest sporting event in Paris.

“The African Athletics Championship should serve as a dress rehearsal for the Olympics.

“I charge all our flag bearers to represent the green and white flag with pride and aim to bring back the first position trophy at the end of the tournament,” the statement quoted Enoh as saying.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The minister, while noting the significance of the season and the heightened scrutiny athletes would face, urged the Team Nigeria athletes to be cautious about their diet and hydration.

“Knowing fully well the remarkable achievements you had in Ghana, I believe you can replicate and even surpass those feats. You have done it at the African Games; you can do it again.”

He said that the dedication and hard work of the athletes continue to inspire hope and pride among Nigerians.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

