Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has endorsed the upcoming ‘LERE FUNATHON sporting and entertainment event scheduled to take place in his Surulere constituency later this year.

The event, set for 17 August, 2024, comprises a 10km marathon and funfair.

Gbajabiamila, who represented Surulere for over a decade at the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja, expressed his support during a courtesy visit from the Local Organising Committee, led by the chairman Sola Lawson.

“I am thrilled to support ‘LERE FUNATHON, an initiative that aligns with my values and priorities of a healthy lifestyle, community engagement, and sociocultural unity,” Mr Gbajabiamila said in a statement released on Wednesday by the event’s Director of Communications, Phil Odiakose.

He then further charged all residents of the Surulere community to participate and support the event in due course.

“It is therefore without hesitation that I recommend this event to Surulere stakeholders and urge all members of the Surulere community to participate and lend their support to this unique family event.”

The event, organised by UB40 Sports Marketing and Starlite Sports Marketing with support from Surulere Local Government and the Lagos State Sports Commission, expects over 300 amateur runners and features categories for children and adults.

The 10km road race starts at Teslim Balogun Stadium and ends at “The Stable” – Union Bank Sports and Entertainment Centre in Surulere. Post-race festivities include a funfair, entertainment, and recognition awards for distinguished individuals and corporate “citizens” of Surulere.

Proceeds go to charity

Meanwhile, the LOC chairman, Mr Lawson emphasised that the proceeds from the event will be donated to charity.

