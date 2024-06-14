The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has formally confirmed the eventual qualification of Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Algeria’s Lynda Loghraibi from Africa for the singles event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

As the countdown to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games intensifies, ITTF is thrilled to announce significant progress in the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

With less than 50 days until the games, this week’s world ranking update has seen eight athletes secure their participation based on the selection of Continental quotas allocated by World Ranking.

In a statement issued by the ITTF, representation from Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe adds further depth and intrigue to the upcoming competition.

The men’s singles draw welcomes African powerhouse Quadri Aruna from Nigeria, alongside the Americas’ rising talent Nicolas Burgos from Chile. Asia’s Kirill Gerasimenko of Kazakhstan and Europe’s Alvaro Robles of Spain, who previously qualified in Mixed Doubles, also confirm their spots.

The Women’s Singles competition showcases a similar level of global talent. Lynda Loghraibi from Algeria (Africa), Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico (Americas), Singapore’s Zhou Jingyi (Asia), and Yang Xiaoxin of Monaco (Europe) can now officially begin their preparations for their Olympic dreams in Paris.

With only one more world ranking update scheduled before the final roster for Paris is confirmed, the qualification process reaches its penultimate stage. Next week’s world rankings will be crucial in determining the final competitors for the Paris 2024 Games.

The competition has 86 men and 86 women on the qualified list for the singles events of the Olympic Games

Also, the ITTF has named three Africans—Akram Ben Attia from Tunisia; Es-Sayed Elrawdy from Egypt, and Ronald Mugwanya from Uganda as umpires for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

