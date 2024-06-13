Bashiru Mohammed, the Technical Director of Nigeria Cycling Federation (CFN), has said the Nigeria cycling team finished third at the just concluded tour International du Togo.

Mr Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the team came back with three trophies.

“Nigeria’s team took first place in individual by points for Under 23 Elite and Individual by points for Under 23 and third in team classification points.

“In the general team’s final classification, we came third. I appreciate the effort of the team’s performance, and the Federation will continue to support them.

“I was optimistic that Nigeria would put up an excellent performance at the competition, which we did,” he said.

He said that Abdulmalik Yusuf wore the yellow jersey on the fourth stage in line with this new edition of the Tour International du Togo.

“Other honorary jerseys were also distributed throughout the competition, including the jersey of the longest competitive breakaway and the Ducreux jersey.

“This aims to pay tribute to the late Francis Ducreux, one of the promoters of the Tour International du Togo,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said that the just concluded 29th edition of the Tour Cycliste of Togo in Lomé, for a week of racing, covered a distance of more than 700 kilometers in the heats.

“The Cyclists went through some principal towns and cities, including the route of the peloton to Kpalimé, Mango, Kara, Pagouda, Sokodé, Sotouboua, and Atakpamé with a closed circuit Vogan-Aného-Lomé.

“Nigeria was represented by a nine-man contingent made up of six cyclists and three officials.

“The six cyclists are; John Odumu, Abdulmalik Yusuf, Isah Momoh, Mansud Garuba, Precious Etim, and Emmanuel Udohudoh.

“The officials were; Moses Omozusi and Kamole Amoo for coaches, and the mechanic, Timothy Anagolu. The team has since returned home on Tuesday,” he said.

The Mali squad finished in second place, behind the Burkina Faso team. The Nigerian squad, however, finished third.

The following teams placed fourth through ninth: Cote d’Ivoire, Togo Team A, France, Ghana, Benin, and CEDEAO.

NAN reports that for the first time, the Togo Cycling Tour is being organised by a local partner, including “UK and PARTNERS”, a communication and marketing consultancy, in collaboration with the Togolese Cycling Federation (FTC).

The 2024 International Cycling Tour of Togo took place in six stages with teams from nine countries: Benin, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, France, Togo A, CEDEAO, and Mali.

NAN

