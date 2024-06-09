It took Carlos Alcaraz four hours and 19 minutes to defeat Alexander Zverev in five thrilling sets of 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, and 6-2 to claim his first French Open and third Grand Slam title.
The 21-year-old thus followed his script of winning at least one Grand Slam title since 2022. The only title remaining for the youngster is now the Australian Open.
Alcaraz and his camp must have thought he had missed his chance when he found a way to lose the third set after leading 5-3 and 30-30, but he lost that and five more consecutive games to hand the fourth-seeded Zverev the third set 7-5.
The 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon champion got himself together and raced to a 6-1 in the fourth to take the final into the fifth set, which he won 6-2 to claim his third Grand Slam title and dump Zverev to a second Grand Slam final loss. The German was a beaten finalist at the 2020 US Open, where he lost to Dominic Thiem.
Alcaraz is now the youngest male player to claim three Grand Slam titles on three surfaces hard courts of the US Open, the grass at Wimbledon, and the clay surface at the French Open.
