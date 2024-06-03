Petro de Luanda of Angola defeated Al Ahly Ly 107-94 to become the first sub-Saharan African team to win the BAL Final after previous champions from Egypt and Tunisia

The 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Championship took place at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, and reached fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Petro de Luanda, the 2022 BAL runner-up and one of the two teams to have participated in all four BAL seasons, is the first sub-Saharan African team to win the BAL Final after previous champions from Egypt and Tunisia.

Following the game, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and President of FIBA Africa Anibal Manave presented Petro de Luanda with the BAL Championship Trophy and Al Ahly Ly forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. with the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for winning the 2024 BAL Most Valuable Player Award and The Dikembe Mutombo Trophy for winning 2024 BAL Defensive Player of the Year.

Petro de Luanda went 5-2 during the Kalahari Conference group phase in Pretoria, South Africa, and the Playoffs, defeating Senegal’s AS Douanes and South Africa’s Cape Town Tigers in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to advance to the finals.

Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers defeated the Cape Town Tigers 80-57 in the third-place game on Saturday. Lual-Acuil Jr. is also the 2024 BAL Scoring Champion and was named to the 2024 All-BAL First Team and All-BAL Defensive Team after leading Al Ahly Ly to a 5-4 record during the Nile Conference group phase in Cairo, Egypt, and the Playoffs, recording per game averages of 21.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

Several former NBA players attended games throughout the 2024 BAL Playoffs and Final, including BAL Ambassadors and NBA Africa investors Luol Deng (South Sudan), Ian Mahinmi (France; ties to Benin), and Joakim Noah (grandfather from Cameroon); 2015 NBA champion Festus Ezeli (Nigeria); and New York Knicks President of G League Operations Pops Mensah-Bonsu (Ghana).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The BAL has also announced the 2024 Coach of the Year, Sportsmanship Award winner, All-BAL First Team, All-BAL Defensive Team, and Ubuntu Award winner. The voting panels varied for each award and comprised fans, coaches, team captains, media, broadcasters, and scouts.

2024 BAL Coach of the Year Rivers Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu led his team to a third-place finish with a 6-3 record during the Sahara Conference group phase in Dakar, Senegal, and the Playoffs.

2024 BAL Sportsmanship Award

Rivers Hoopers’ point guard Will Perry received the Manute Bol Trophy for exemplifying the ideals of sportsmanship and camaraderie. Perry was also named to the 2024 All-BAL First Team.

2024 All-BAL First Team

Point-Guard: Will Perry, Rivers Hoopers

Guard: Samkelo Cele, Cape Town Tigers

Guard: Chris Crawford, US Monastir

Forward: Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Al Ahly Ly

Forward/Center: Aliou Diarra, FUS Rabat Basketball

2024 All-BAL Defensive Team

Point Guard: Souleyman Diabate, Al Ahly Ly

Guard: Samkelo Cele, Cape Town Tigers

Guard: Abdoulaye Harouna, AS Douanes

Forward: Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Al Ahly Ly

Forward/Center: Aliou Diarra, FUS Rabat Basketball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

