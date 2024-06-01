Day 1 of the 4th MoC Grand Prix featured the throws, and Iran’s Hossein Rasouli brought the fireworks to the Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos, shattering the Meet Record (MR) in the men’s Discus Throw with a brilliant 57.35m on Friday, 31 May.
His winning attempt came in on his sixth and final try. Rasouli improved with every attempt to finish just a few centimetres off his Season’s Best (SB). Ifeanyi Onukwue squeaked just over 50 m, getting second place with a 50.01 m throw, while Ofuoku Nyerhovwo-Benaiah was third with 46.74 m.
The women’s event went to Ruqqayah Kemi Mustapha, who won with 38.69 m, beating Linda Chiamaka Nwagbo and Judith Aniefuna to second and third, respectively.
In the men’s Shot Put, two-time Iranian Champion Mehdi Saberi followed the exploits of his compatriot, by also breaking the meet record with 19.61 m.
He beat Emeka Ugwu by some distance; the Nigerian settled for second with 16.64 m, while Emmanuel Shakamomodu Audu placed third with 16.16 m.
Earlier this season, in January, Saberi threw a season-best of 19.62 m in Tehran and then came to Nigeria to throw a mark of 19.61 m.
Samuel Kure comfortably secured victory in the men’s javelin throw, landing the spear at 71.88 m to claim another win at the 4th MoC Grand Prix.
Kure has never lost at the MoC Grand Prix, and he made sure he wasn’t beaten, throwing three marks over 70 m.
Lawrence Onyejiaka finished second with a throw of 65.88 m, while Oluwatobiloba Bamidele was third, throwing 61.76 m. Victoria Effiom Kparika threw a big personal best (PB) of 51.23 m to win the women’s event.
Lebipsalm Ayotorise triumphed in the men’s hammer throw event despite challenging wet conditions. Feyisayo Daramola-Udoh, a former national champion, secured victory in the women’s event with a throw of 41.71 meters.
Day 2 of the 4th MoC Grand Prix will showcase the men’s and women’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 800m, and 1500m, respectively, as well as the Triple Jump, Long Jump, and High Jump events.
