The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWFL) has opened a training camp for its wrestlers to prepare them for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The NWF President, Daniel Igali, revealed this in a statement on Thursday. He said the training camp opened in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, on Wednesday.
Mr Igali also added that the federation was mandated to ensure that Nigerian wrestlers perform optimally in the wrestling event at the Olympics.
“We have a mandate to ensure that we achieve a podium finish at the Olympics. That’s reason enough to put all machinery in place for optimum performance,” Igali said.
He added that Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, Blessing Oborodudu, would lead six other Team Nigeria wrestlers, comprising five females and one male, to the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Mr Igali further said that earlier this month, the Wrestling Federation sponsored a two-week camp for the wrestlers, before Mercy Genesis’ participation at the World Wrestling Olympic qualifier in Istanbul.
“Wrestlers going for the Paris Olympics are Blessing Oborodudu (68 kg), Odunayo Adekuoroye (57 kg), Ogunsanya Christinah (53 kg) and Esther Kolawole (62 kg).
“Ashton Mutuwa (125 kg) is the only qualified male wrestler heading to Paris,” he added.
