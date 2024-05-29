At least 10 countries, including those from Europe and Asia, will participate in the 4th MoC Grand Prix.

The competition, which is gaining increasing international recognition, will take place on Friday, 31st May, and Saturday, 1st June, at the Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos.

Organisers have disclosed that entries have poured in from around the world ahead of the event, making it the most significant Olympic qualifying event in Nigeria in 2024.

With Nigeria’s Olympic Trials fast approaching (16–18 June) and the African Championships in Cameroon (21-26 June), top athletes from within and outside Nigeria are expected to storm Lagos in a bid for Olympic qualifying marks and ranking points in the lead up to the Continental showpiece and the National Olympic Trials.

The 4th MoC Grand Prix in Lagos has attracted over 300 registered athletes, including international participants from Iran and Turkey, alongside Nigerian and other African athletes.

This year’s event marks a significant milestone as it joins the World Athletics Continental Tour as a ‘Challenger’ event, elevating its status in the global athletics calendar.

This continues a record-breaking year for athletics in Nigeria, which has already seen another series of MoC competitions, MTN CHAMPS, bring the World Athletics Continental Tour to Nigeria for the first time in 2024, after the global series first launched in 2020.

The main event will take place on Saturday 1 June for 20 Track and Field events across sprints, hurdles, middle distances, and jump events, while the six (6) throwing events will take place on Friday, 31 May.

The competition’s start lists will be available by Thursday, 30 May.

